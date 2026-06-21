In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS