Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Smarty Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Smarty Brand Suzuki Warivo Motors Price ₹ 88,376 ₹ 74,300 Range - 70 km/charge Mileage 48 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 5-8 Hrs.

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.