In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Smarty
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.