Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] V1 [2022-2024] Brand Suzuki Vida Price ₹ 88,376 ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Range - 165 km/charge Mileage 48 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 3.44 kWh Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic , Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours 55 Minutes

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.