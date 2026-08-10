In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS