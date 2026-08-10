Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Sxl 125 [2020-2025] Brand Suzuki Vespa Price ₹ 88,376 ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Mileage 48 kmpl 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 124 cc Power 8.6 PS PS 9.77 PS PS

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.