In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS