In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS