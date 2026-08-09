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HomeCompare BikesBurgman Street [2028-2026] vs Scooty Pep Plus

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Scooty pep plus
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 88,376₹ 65,514
Mileage48 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc87.8 cc
Power8.6 PS PS5.4 PS PS

Filters
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L4.2 L
Length
1880 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1230 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg93 kg
Height
1140 mm-
Additional Storage
21.5 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph66 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm43 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124 cc87.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air CooledSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm51 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.5 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,37576,694
Ex-Showroom Price
88,37665,514
RTO
10,4855,241
Insurance
6,5145,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2641,648

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