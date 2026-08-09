In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS