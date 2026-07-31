In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Raider
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS