|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124 cc
|109.7 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
|4 Stroke Duralife Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹99,990
|₹71,882
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹84,300
|₹61,242
|RTO
|₹10,040
|₹4,899
|Insurance
|₹5,450
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹200
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,149
|₹1,545