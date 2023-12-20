Saved Articles

Suzuki Burgman Street vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

In 2023 Suzuki Burgman Street or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹93,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpmSport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpmSport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124 cc197.75 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air CooledSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,3031,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4991,29,315
RTO
7,47910,345
Insurance
6,3259,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3063,199

