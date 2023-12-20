In 2023 Suzuki Burgman Street or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Suzuki Burgman Street or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm & Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 42.58 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less