In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS