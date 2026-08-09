Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs TEM G33 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Tem g33 Brand Suzuki Tunwal Price ₹ 88,376 ₹ 92,000 Range - 75-120 km/charge Mileage 48 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 1.2 kWh Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.