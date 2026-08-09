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HomeCompare BikesBurgman Street [2028-2026] vs TEM G33

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Tunwal TEM G33

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs TEM G33 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Tem g33
BrandSuzukiTunwal
Price₹ 88,376₹ 92,000
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage48 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.2 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

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Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L-
Length
1880 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1265 mm-
Kerb Weight
110 kg-
Height
1140 mm-
Additional Storage
21.5 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmWheel Size
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10Tyre Size
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyWheels Type
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph55 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticTransmission
Drive Type
Belt DriveDrive Type
Displacement
124 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartStarting
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalTripmeter
Seat Type
SingleSeat Type
Speedometer
DigitalSpeedometer
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.5 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah1.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDTail Light
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDTurn Signal Lamp
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHeadlight
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,37592,000
Ex-Showroom Price
88,37692,000
RTO
10,4850
Insurance
6,5140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2641,977

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