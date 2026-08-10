Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs T 133 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] T 133 Brand Suzuki Tunwal Price ₹ 88,376 ₹ 1 Lakhs Range - 75-120 km/charge Mileage 48 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 1.56 kWh Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.