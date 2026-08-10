In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs T 133 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|T 133
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.