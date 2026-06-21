In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-