Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Lithino 2.0 Brand Suzuki Tunwal Price ₹ 88,376 ₹ 71,990 Range - 70-85 km/charge Mileage 48 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 1.56 kWh Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge.