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HomeCompare BikesBurgman Street [2028-2026] vs Dost

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Dost
BrandSuzukiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 88,376₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage48 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

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Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
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Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L-
Length
1880 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1265 mm-
Kerb Weight
110 kg-
Height
1140 mm-
Additional Storage
21.5 LYes
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph60 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.5 LYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3751,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
88,3761,02,777
RTO
10,4850
Insurance
6,5144,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2642,301

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