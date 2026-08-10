Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Dost Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Dost Brand Suzuki Trinity Motors Price ₹ 88,376 ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Range - 75 km/charge Mileage 48 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 48 V Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 3-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.