In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Tork Motors
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-