Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Kratos [2022-2024] Brand Suzuki Tork Motors Price ₹ 88,376 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs Range - 180 km/charge Mileage 48 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 4 kWh Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge.