In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 82,250 (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. SVITCH offers the XE in 5 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. XE has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs XE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Xe
|Brand
|Suzuki
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 82,250
|Range
|-
|50-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.37 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-