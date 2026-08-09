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HomeCompare BikesBurgman Street [2028-2026] vs Intruder

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Intruder
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 88,376₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Mileage48 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc155 cc
Power8.6 PS PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L11 L
Length
1880 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg152 kg
Height
1140 mm1095 mm
Additional Storage
21.5 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm740 mm
Width
715 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmSwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.5 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3751,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
88,3761,26,500
RTO
10,48513,626
Insurance
6,5148,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2643,202

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