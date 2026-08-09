In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Intruder
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS