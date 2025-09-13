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HomeCompare BikesBurgman Street [2028-2026] vs Avenis

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Avenis
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 88,376₹ 83,793
Mileage48 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power8.6 PS PS8.7 PS PS

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Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Front Left View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L5.2 L
Length
1880 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg106 kg
Height
1140 mm1175 mm
Additional Storage
21.5 L21.8 L
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
715 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmSwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21.5 L21.8 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3751,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
88,37683,793
RTO
10,4859,503
Insurance
6,5146,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2642,152

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
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Latest Videos

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