In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
Avenis vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|Gt5
|Brand
|Suzuki
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 83,793
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours