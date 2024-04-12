HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAvenis vs Nexa

Suzuki Avenis vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Avenis vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Nexa
BrandSuzukiWarivo Motors
Price₹ 86,700₹ 58,300
Range-70-80 km/charge
Mileage55.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Displacement
124.3 cc-
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Gear Box
CVT-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Shutter Lock
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Additional Features
FRONT BOX WITH USB SOCKET, SPORTY MUFFLER COVER, LONG FLOORBOARD, SIDE STAND INTERLOCK, FRONT RACK FOR STORAGE, Phone alert, ETA Update-
Carry Hook
Front & Rear-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Battery Capacity
12 V/ Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,32558,300
Ex-Showroom Price
86,70058,300
RTO
8,9660
Insurance
6,6590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1991,253

