In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric XL Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. XL has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Avenis vs XL Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Xl Brand Suzuki Viertric Price ₹ 86,700 ₹ 70,000 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 55.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.