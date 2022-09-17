HT Auto
Suzuki Avenis vs Viertric Mist

In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Avenis vs Mist Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Mist
BrandSuzukiViertric
Price₹ 86,700₹ 72,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage55.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Mist
Viertric Mist
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Displacement
124.3 cc-
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Gear Box
CVT-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,32575,634
Ex-Showroom Price
86,70072,000
RTO
8,9660
Insurance
6,6593,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1991,625

