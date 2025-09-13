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HomeCompare BikesAvenis vs V1 [2022-2024]

Suzuki Avenis vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Avenis vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis V1 [2022-2024]
BrandSuzukiVida
Price₹ 83,793₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-165 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic , Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
1895 mm-
Wheelbase
1265 mm1301 mm
Height
1175 mm-
Kerb Weight
106 kg125 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L26 L
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Displacement
124.3 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonoshock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21.8 L26 L
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT, Touchscreen
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah3.44 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,1461,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
83,7931,02,700
RTO
9,5030
Insurance
6,8505,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1522,317
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to rideRemovable batteries

Cons

Build quality

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
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