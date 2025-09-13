In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Avenis vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vida
|Price
|₹ 83,793
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 55 Minutes