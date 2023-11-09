Saved Articles

Suzuki Avenis vs Vida V1

In 2023 Suzuki Avenis or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Displacement
124.3 cc-
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Gear Box
CVT-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,3251,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
86,7001,02,900
RTO
8,9660
Insurance
6,6595,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1992,331

