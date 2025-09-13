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Suzuki Avenis vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Avenis vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Lx 125
BrandSuzukiVespa
Price₹ 83,793₹ 93,470
Mileage55 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power8.7 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
1895 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1290 mm
Height
1175 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
710 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Displacement
124.3 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air CooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.8 L-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,1461,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
83,79396,615
RTO
9,5037,729
Insurance
6,8506,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1522,382

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