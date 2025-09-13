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Suzuki Avenis vs TVS Victor

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Avenis vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Victor
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 83,793₹ 57,877
Mileage55 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109 cc
Power8.7 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

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Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L8 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
1895 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1260 mm
Height
1175 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg112 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Displacement
124.3 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS4
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
DigitalNo
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.8 LNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,14657,877
Ex-Showroom Price
83,79357,877
RTO
9,5030
Insurance
6,8500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1521,244

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