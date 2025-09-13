In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Avenis vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 83,793
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.7 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS