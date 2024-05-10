HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAvenis vs Sport

Suzuki Avenis vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Avenis vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Sport
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 86,700₹ 59,431
Mileage55.0 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.7 cc
Power8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Displacement
124.3 cc109.7 cc
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed Constant Mesh
Bore
52.5 mm53.5 mm
Stroke
57.4 mm48.8 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Shutter Lock
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Navigation
Yes-
Additional Features
FRONT BOX WITH USB SOCKET, SPORTY MUFFLER COVER, LONG FLOORBOARD, SIDE STAND INTERLOCK, FRONT RACK FOR STORAGE, Phone alert, ETA UpdateETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Carry Hook
Front & Rear-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ Ah4 Ah
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,32568,806
Ex-Showroom Price
86,70059,431
RTO
8,9663,565
Insurance
6,6595,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1991,478

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.
    Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different
    10 May 2024
    Powering the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched at 62.60 lakh
    9 May 2024
    Aston Martin's revenue sank 10 per cent to £267.7 million, but the group predicted an improved performance in the second half of this year on rollout of new models.
    Aston Martin shares sink as losses accelerate
    2 May 2024
    Ferrari fell as much as 6.7% in Milan, the steepest intraday decline since May 2021, and trading was temporarily halted.
    Ferrari shares drop on underwhelming earnings, flat deliveries
    8 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Armed with a 8.0-litre engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 380 kmph.
    Watch: Why is this 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron so special?
    23 Dec 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
    24 Nov 2021
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    View all
     