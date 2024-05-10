In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
and other specs.
Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price).
Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.