Suzuki Avenis vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Avenis vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Scooty pep plus
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 86,700₹ 65,514
Mileage55.0 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc87.8 cc
Power8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS5.4 PS PS
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Displacement
124.3 cc87.8 cc
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Bore
52.5 mm51 mm
Stroke
57.4 mm43 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,32576,694
Ex-Showroom Price
86,70065,514
RTO
8,9665,241
Insurance
6,6595,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1991,648

