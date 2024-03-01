In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Avenis vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Scooty pep plus Brand Suzuki TVS Price ₹ 86,700 ₹ 65,514 Mileage 55.0 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 87.8 cc Power 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS 5.4 PS PS