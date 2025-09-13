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Suzuki Avenis vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Avenis vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Raider
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 83,793₹ 82,860
Mileage55 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.8 cc
Power8.7 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
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Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1895 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1326 mm
Height
1175 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg123 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 LYes
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
710 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Displacement
124.3 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air CooledAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21.8 LYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,14695,526
Ex-Showroom Price
83,79382,860
RTO
9,5036,560
Insurance
6,8506,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1522,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
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Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
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23 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

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