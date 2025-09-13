In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Avenis vs Raider Comparison