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Suzuki Avenis vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Avenis vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Radeon
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 83,793₹ 55,100
Mileage55 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109 cc
Power8.7 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Seat View
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1895 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1265 mm
Height
1175 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg116 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Displacement
124.3 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air CooledSingel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic oil damped
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
21.8 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,14664,536
Ex-Showroom Price
83,79355,100
RTO
9,5033,306
Insurance
6,8506,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1521,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Radeon vs Splendor Plus

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
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Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
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19 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
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