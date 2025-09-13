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Suzuki Avenis vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Avenis vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Iqube
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 83,793₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
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iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm157 mm
Length
1895 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1301 mm
Height
1175 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L30 L
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Displacement
124.3 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.8 L30 L
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,1461,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
83,7931,11,422
RTO
9,5030
Insurance
6,8505,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1522,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

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