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HomeCompare BikesAvenis vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Suzuki Avenis vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Avenis vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 83,793₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage55 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc197.75 cc
Power8.7 PS PS20.82 PS PS

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Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1895 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1353 mm
Height
1175 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg152 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
710 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Displacement
124.3 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air CooledSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21.8 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,1461,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
83,7931,46,820
RTO
9,50311,745
Insurance
6,85011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1523,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
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Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a range of updates that includes new USD front forks, OBD-2B compliance, and new colour options.
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11 Jun 2025
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Latest Videos

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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
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Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
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Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
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