In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Avenis vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 83,793
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|8.7 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS