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Suzuki Avenis vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Avenis vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 83,793₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage55 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc159.7 cc
Power8.7 PS PS17.55 PS PS

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Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1895 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1357 mm
Height
1175 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg143 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
710 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Displacement
124.3 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air CooledSI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMono Shock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21.8 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,1461,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
83,7931,18,690
RTO
9,5039,495
Insurance
6,85010,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1522,984
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
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Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
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