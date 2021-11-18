|Engine Type
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|Displacement
|124.3 cc
|159.7 cc
|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|62 mm
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|52.9 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,02,325
|₹1,20,410
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹86,700
|₹1,03,365
|RTO
|₹8,966
|₹8,269
|Insurance
|₹6,659
|₹8,776
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,199
|₹2,588