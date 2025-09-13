In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Avenis vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 83,793
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|8.7 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS