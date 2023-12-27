In 2023 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,In 2023 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Avenis Price starts at 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.