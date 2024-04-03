In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Storm ZX Advance 1 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Avenis vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Storm zx advance 1 Brand Suzuki Tunwal Price ₹ 86,700 ₹ 1.15 Lakhs Range - 75-120 km/charge Mileage 55.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.