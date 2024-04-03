HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAvenis vs Storm ZX Advance 1

Suzuki Avenis vs Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1

In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Avenis vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Storm zx advance 1
BrandSuzukiTunwal
Price₹ 86,700₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage55.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Displacement
124.3 cc-
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Gear Box
CVT-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,3251,14,990
Ex-Showroom Price
86,7001,14,990
RTO
8,9660
Insurance
6,6590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1992,471

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The motorcycle now comes with a new frame as well as a new engine.
    2025 Indian Scout lineup unveiled an all-new engine
    3 Apr 2024
    Dorna will stay an independently run company attributed to Liberty Media's Formula One Group tracking stock and will continue to be based in Madrid
    US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover for 4.2 billion Euros
    2 Apr 2024
    Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT boasts a revised subframe for improved luggage capacity, a comfortable pillion seat, and a new bodywork design. (Cycle World)
    KTM 1390 Super Duke GT spotted being tested in Europe. Here’s what to expect
    1 Apr 2024
    From Ather, Ultraviolette to Ampere and BMW, the two-wheeler space will have a versatile lineup of products arriving in April 2024
    Ather Rizta to BMW R 1300 GS: Two-wheeler launches to watch out for in April 2024
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     