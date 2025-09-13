In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Avenis vs Storm ZX Comparison