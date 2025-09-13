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Suzuki Avenis vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024]

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge.
Avenis vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
BrandSuzukiTunwal
Price₹ 83,793₹ 0.72 Lakhs
Range-70-110 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024]
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024]
Sport 63 Mid 60V LI
₹71,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1895 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Height
1175 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Displacement
124.3 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21.8 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,14683,148
Ex-Showroom Price
83,79371,990
RTO
9,5035,039
Insurance
6,8506,119
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1521,787

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