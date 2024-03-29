In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price).
Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Lithino Li has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.