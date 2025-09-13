In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
Avenis vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|Elektrika 60
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 83,793
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-