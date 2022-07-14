In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Trinity Motors Amigo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Avenis vs Amigo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|Amigo
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 86,700
|₹ 74,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|55.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.