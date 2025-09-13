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HomeCompare BikesAvenis vs Emerge [2017-2024]

Suzuki Avenis vs Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024]

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. Techo Electra offers the Emerge [2017-2024] in 3 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. Emerge [2017-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Avenis vs Emerge [2017-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Emerge [2017-2024]
BrandSuzukiTecho Electra
Price₹ 83,793₹ 68,106
Range-100 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Emerge [2017-2024]
Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024]
STD
₹68,106*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1895 mm-
Wheelbase
1265 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Kerb Weight
106 kg-
Additional Storage
21.8 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 -10,Rear :-3.00 -10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Displacement
124.3 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmDual Mono
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.8 L-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah60 V, 30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,14668,106
Ex-Showroom Price
83,79368,106
RTO
9,5030
Insurance
6,8500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1521,463

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