In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. Techo Electra offers the Emerge [2017-2024] in 3 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. Emerge [2017-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Avenis vs Emerge [2017-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|Emerge [2017-2024]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 83,793
|₹ 68,106
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-