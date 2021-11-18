|Engine Type
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|-
|Displacement
|124.3 cc
|-
|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|-
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,02,325
|₹68,106
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹86,700
|₹68,106
|RTO
|₹8,966
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹6,659
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,199
|₹1,463