In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 82,250 (ex-showroom price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. SVITCH offers the XE in 5 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. XE has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
Avenis vs XE Comparison