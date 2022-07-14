Saved Articles

Suzuki Avenis vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Displacement
124.3 cc155 cc
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Bore
52.5 mm56 mm
Stroke
57.4 mm62.9 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,3251,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
86,7001,26,500
RTO
8,96613,626
Insurance
6,6598,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1993,202

    Latest News

    Designed to attract a younger set of audience, the Suzuki Avenis 125 is actually quite sporty to look at.
    After India, Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter launches in the UK market
    14 Jul 2022
    TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile.&nbsp;
    TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared
    31 Aug 2022
    Suzuki Intruder was launched in India a few years back.&nbsp;
    Suzuki Motorcycle India pulls the plug on Intruder 150
    17 Jun 2022
    The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street now get the upgraded 125 cc motor with OBD2 compliance, while it's also ready for 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel
    Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 upgraded for OBD 2 & E20 compliance
    1 Mar 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
