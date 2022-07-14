In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Suzuki Avenis or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs 86,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less