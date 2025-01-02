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HomeCompare BikesAccess 125 vs FZ-FI V3

Suzuki Access 125 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Access 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Fz-fi v3
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 77,684₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc149 cc
Power8.42 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L13 L
Length
1835 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg135 kg
Height
1155 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
856 mm790 mm
Width
680 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
CastAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,3751,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
77,2841,08,466
RTO
9,75210,177
Insurance
6,3398,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0062,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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