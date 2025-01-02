In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Access 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS