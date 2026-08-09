In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Access 125 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-