In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Victor
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS