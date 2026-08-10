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Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Victor

In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Victor
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 77,684₹ 57,877
Mileage45 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109 cc
Power8.42 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L8 L
Length
1835 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg112 kg
Height
1155 mm1090 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
856 mm-
Width
680 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
CastAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS4
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesNo
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesNo
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,37557,877
Ex-Showroom Price
77,28457,877
RTO
9,7520
Insurance
6,3390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0061,244

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