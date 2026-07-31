In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Raider
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS