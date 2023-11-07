Saved Articles

Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2023 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
Drum - Alloy Wheel
₹79,899*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-CylinderSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,8751,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
79,8991,12,065
RTO
8,6439,731
Insurance
6,3339,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0392,851

